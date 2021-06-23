Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Crazy Angle Of Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on Tuesday in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder made the play of the night as Crowder threw an inbound pass to Ayton, who dunked it down at the buzzer.

A crazy angle of the play can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report who got the video from the Instagram user they cited in their post.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Clippers score, takeaways: Deandre Ayton rescues Phoenix in Game 2 with last-second dunk

The Los Angeles Clippers came incredibly close to evening their series against the Phoenix Suns but just couldn't pull it out. After Paul George missed two free throws with only eight seconds remaining to keep the Clippers' lead at one, the Suns kept the ball after their missed game-winner attempt went out of bounds off of the Clippers. With only 0.9 seconds remaining, the Suns drew up a perfect lob pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked it home for the win.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Film Room: How The Phoenix Suns’ Constant Rim Attacks Unlocked Deandre Ayton In Game 1 Win Over Clippers

In a clash between two juggernauts in the Western Conference Finals, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns were both starting the series without their primary leaders. The Clippers, who have still listed Kawhi Leonard as out indefinitely with a right knee sprain, had to widen their rotation to begin this matchup — not the best way to kick off a series in which your franchise has never been featured across its 50-year history.
NBAPasadena Star-News

Suns edge Clippers on Deandre Ayton’s last-second alley-oop for 2-0 series lead

PHOENIX — It’s not a playoff series, apparently, if the Clippers aren’t trailing 2-0. Coach Tyronn Lue’s team finds itself in an all-too-familiar hole after losing a thriller on Tuesday night in Phoenix, where they fell, 104-103, on a buzzer-beating alley-oop tip-in by Deandre Ayton with 0.7 of a second left in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Deandre Ayton's miraculous winner

Deandre Ayton and the Suns provided an iconic moment that will go down in franchise lore Monday with their perfectly-executed inbound lob play for the winning bucket against the Clippers in the final second of Game 2. Suns All-Star Chris Paul, still waiting to play in the series as he...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has remade himself on the biggest stage

When the Phoenix Suns selected Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, this is the player they likely had in mind. Following a solid regular season that saw him average 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, Ayton has taken his game to another level in his first-ever postseason. Not only has he boosted his numbers to 16.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game — an impressive feat in itself considering the players and teams he's gone up against — he's shooting 72.6 percent from the field.