Kylie Bunbury & Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins Expecting First Child

 8 days ago
Getty Images

“Big Sky” star Kylie Bunbury and husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins have a baby on the way!

On Tuesday, Bunbury broke the news that she was expecting with some maternity photos.

Along with posting photos of Jon-Ryan cradling her growing baby bump, Kylie wrote on Instagram, “Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet.”

In his own photo, Riggins wrote, “Stoked to announce that the Riggins Fam will be growing this year!"

Bunbury responded to Riggins’ post, “I love our story. New magical chapters await. We got another goon in our squad."

The news comes over a year after they tied the knot.

After getting married on New Year’s Eve, Kylie gushed, “There are no words to quantify how truly remarkable and enchanting our wedding week in Madeira was! To ring in a new decade and celebrate our Love, with our closest friends and family has filled & expanded our hearts in ways we will never forget!"

