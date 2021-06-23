Dan Harmon Fox Animated Comedy 'Krapopolis' Sets Jordan Young as Showrunner

When he's not busy being a mover-and-a-shaker in the cutthroat world of adult animation with upcoming projects Krapopolis for FOX and an adaptation of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet for Apple TV+, or in the middle of rolling out the fifth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon does find time to watch a little television. In this case, it's Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki– if for no other reason than the connection the two shows have. See, Michael Waldron (Heels) is the writer of Loki and the Emmy Award-winning producer of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode "The Vat of Acid Episode" (as well as the writer & producer of "The Old Man and the Seat"). Harmon took to Instagram to have a little fun with the connection they have (and contrary to what Harmon thinks, the joke still pretty much works for us) before praising the series and threatening to drunkenly demand more.