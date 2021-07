The Hollister School District is seeking to fill the Board vacancy created by the resignation of its current representative through an appointment rather than an election. The deadline for submitting an application is Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. Applicants will be invited to a public session interview by the Board of Trustees to be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. The Board plans to make its provisional appointment following the interviews.