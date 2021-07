One of the key takeaways from Microsoft's Windows 11 announcement this week is the company's new baseline hardware security requirements for running the operating system. The new OS is designed to run only on systems that include Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, a security chip for securely storing keys and other secrets for authenticating a system when booting up. That means the OS will install only on systems based on eighth-generation and newer Intel chips and on AMD Ryzen 2000 processors and later. These are processors that started shipping about four years ago and integrate the TPM 2.0 chip.