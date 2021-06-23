Cancel
Mesa, AZ

Man allegedly ran from Mesa police after crash one day after car theft arrest

PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(MESA, Ariz.) A man suspected of running away from Mesa police officers Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash was arrested on suspicion of stealing a car just one day earlier, azfamily reported.

Court documents state officers responded to Val Vista Drive and Main Street on Tuesday after someone reported someone had a gun after a car crash.

Evan Donald Quinn was found with two women at the scene. Police said Quinn had a gun in his hand and pushed a woman out of a Chevy Camaro.

He allegedly drove off, crashing into two gates at a gated community. Police said Quinn sped off on Val Vista Drive.

Quinn allegedly ran a red light, hitting three other cars. Nobody was injured in the crash and Quinn was arrested at the scene.

Police said during an interview, Quinn reportedly said he didn't want to stop for police because he was just arrested a day prior. Court records show he was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Quinn also had a court order in California and wasn't allowed to have a gun.

Police said Quinn admitted to using fentanyl and meth earlier that day and was allegedly driving on a suspended license.

Quinn now faces firearm, DUI and criminal damage charges, as well as charges for running away from police.

