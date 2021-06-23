Kate Middleton and Brother James Share *This* Unique Passion

If the Duchess of Cambridge ever needs a respite from the struggles of royal life, she can simply slip on some protective gloves and head on out to visit her bees. Yes, that’s correct. Kate Middleton raises bees at her country home of Anmer Hall. And if you don’t believe me, she was fully giving kids some of the honey that was made by said bees on her own property. If this whole royal business ever goes up in smoke, it’s nice to know she has a potential second career as a beekeeper if she likes. She can even go into business with her brother, beloved dog whisperer and passionate lover of bees James Middleton.