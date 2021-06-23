Cancel
Celebrities

Kate Middleton and Brother James Share *This* Unique Passion

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton has a close relationship with her younger brother James. However, we are just learning that they also share a very unique hobby: beekeeping. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in London to explore its new Urban Nature Project. During the outing, Middleton joined schoolchildren for some nature-centered activities in the garden, including spider-making and an interactive story-telling exercise. She also assisted in fixing an acoustic monitoring device to a cherry tree in the Wildlife Garden.

www.purewow.com
