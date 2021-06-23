Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Olympic Athlete Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand

By Christian Allair e
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games are well underway. This weekend, American athlete Allyson Felix, who has nine medals and is one of the most-decorated track-and-field Olympians in its history, qualified for her fifth Games. This summer, she’s expected to compete in the 400-meter category—her last time competing at the Olympics, and her first time competing as a mother. “I want to show my daughter, Camryn, that we do things with character, with integrity, and that we don’t give up,” Felix tells Vogue of qualifying. “I’m proud to have fought to make it to this moment.”

www.vogue.com
Community Policy
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Camryn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Shoes#Running Track#American#New York Times#The Saysh Collective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORCBS Sports

American Allyson Felix qualifies for her fifth Olympics at age 35

Allyson Felix, one of the biggest names in United States Track & Field, is headed to her fifth Olympics. The 35-year-old came in second place and had her best time of the season in the 400 meters at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon to qualify. She says the Tokyo Games will be her final Olympics.
Eugene, ORUSA Today

USC's Allyson Felix makes 5th Summer Olympics at age 35

It was presumed that USC Olympic legend Allyson Felix would qualify for one more Olympiad, but as any athlete could tell you, assumptions mean nothing. Felix needed to do the work… and now she has done it. Sunday evening at the United States Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene,...
Eugene, ORBoston Globe

Allyson Felix, 35, is attempting to make her fifth US Olympic track team

Despite the year’s postponement six Olympic champions are returning for the US track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., along with a dozen other individual Rio medalists. Matt Centrowitz (1,500), Jeff Henderson (long jump), and Ryan Crouser (shot put) return on the men’s side and Dalilah Muhammad (400 hurdles), Michelle Carter (shot put), and Brianna Rollins-McNeal (100 hurdles, pending her appeal of a five-year doping ban) on the women’s.
SportsPopSugar

Allyson Felix Makes Phenomenal Comeback in 400-Meter, Secures Spot in Her Fifth Olympics

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix is headed to her fifth Olympics after getting second place in the 400-meter final at the US Track and Field Olympic trials on June 20. We should have known the 35-year-old was going to qualify after seeing her ferocious game face before the race began. Although she was way back, Felix raced hard and made an astounding comeback in the last 50 meters! You can see the sheer joy on her face as she's celebrating with her husband and their daughter, Camryn.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Must Read: Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to Design Costumes for New York City Ballet, Allyson Felix Launched a Sneaker Brand

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to design costumes for New York City Ballet. Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar will bring their flair for color and drama to the Lincoln Center stage for the New York City Ballet's annual fall fashion gala on Sept. 30. In keeping with the tradition of the event, the designers will create costumes for two emerging choreographers who are setting premiere works for the dance company. {WWD}
Apparelbewellauburn.com

Which Athletic Shoe Brand Are You?

Did you know your favorite athletic shoe brand can actually tell you something about yourself?. Trust me; it’s true. From Nike to New Balance, we got the information you need. Under Armor. The athlete. You live an active lifestyle. Anyone could find you shooting hoops on the court or playing...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

allyson felix

Allyson Felix isn’t the only mom competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Allyson Felix will seek a 10th Olympic medal after making her fifth Olympic team by finishing second in the 400 meters at U.S. track trials.
SportsThe Guardian

Allyson Felix claims another victory for mothers by winning Tokyo Olympics spot

Some mornings the car won’t start, the baby’s crying, the girl won’t eat her breakfast, the boy can’t remember where he left his shoes, and you forgot to sign the form you promised to bring in to the school last week. Some mornings the shower’s running cold, the baby’s got a temperature, the girl’s run out of clean shirts, the boy’s having a raging tantrum because someone knocked over his Lego tower, and all you want to do is crawl back to bed because the day’s just about beaten you already. Some mornings, I wonder if Allyson Felix has mornings like these.