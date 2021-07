Since they began rolling out in December 2020, people have become well aware of the most common side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, thanks to warnings from public health officials and experts. Fortunately, most symptoms experienced after receiving the shots are non-serious, including fatigue, headache, soreness at the injection site, or a mild fever, all of which go away within days of receiving the dose. But in recent weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged another incredibly rare but potentially serious delayed side effect that has been mostly affecting younger men—and a new study now finds that it may actually be three times more common than the agency originally thought.