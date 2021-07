Electronic Arts is a leader in the video game industry and publishes titles such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order and more. Although Electronic Arts was not at E3 2021, Battlefield 2042 was officially showcased to the world, with an explosive announcement trailer. Besides that announcement, Electronic Arts has reserved most of its video games and it makes sense, as the company has officially released its lineup and plan for EA Play Live. Fans can expect the ‘deepest of dives’. Throughout the month of July, Electronic Arts will host five different broadcasts, made up of four individual spotlights and concluding in a main show. The series will run from 8th July to 22nd July 2021.