A new Florida bill seems designed to keep schools from teaching about racial inequities

Conservatives around the country are in the midst of a full-blown freak out over the horrifying specter of Critical Race Theory — a very specific, well-defined area of academic focus that Republicans can't actually identify when asked. That the right-wing has rallied around a cause they, themselves, have stripped of meaning and contest only due to the same structural racism CRT seeks to explore is perhaps unsurprising — this is, after all, largely what conservative culture wars are all about. What is surprising, however, is the speed at which Republican lawmakers have transformed inchoate shouting into actionable legislation.