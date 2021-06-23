Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Wilder Blue, Formerly Known As Hill Country, Drop Two New Songs

By Brady Cox
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWhqc_0adHsYKh00

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten some new music from the country supergroup, The Wilder Blue, formerly known as Hill Country.

The group, consisting of Zane Williams, Paul Eason, Lyndon Hughes, Sean Rodriguez, and Andy Rogers, released an insanely good album last year titled Hill Country, blessing us all with incredible harmonies and stellar songwriting with songs like “The Eagle,” “Dixie Darlin’,” and “Palomino Gold.”

That album even earned the praise of Luke Combs.

Now, it appears the group is back on the saddle again as they released two surprise songs this week, “The Conversation,” and “Okie Soldier.”

Let me tell you, these two songs are pure country music to its core.

“The Conversation” reminds me a bit of “Already Gone” by the famed rock group, The Eagles. Of course, The Wilder Blue adds an intriguing country twist as Williams sings about a conversation with the devil on one shoulder, and an angel on the other.

“Okie Soldier” is a ballad from the point of view of a soldier from Oklahoma, as he’s off to war.

I’ve said it many times before, but the mark of a great songwriter involves lyrics that make you picture the scenes in your head like a movie, and both “The Conversation” and “Okie Soldier” do just that.

If you haven’t gotten on The Wilder Blue train yet, you better hop on:

“The Conversation”

“Okie Soldier”

Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Rogers
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Sean Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill Country#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Gold
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Blanco Brown Makes His Case That ‘Nobody’s More Country’ in New Song [Listen]

With a "trailertrap" style all his own, Blanco Brown returns with a brand-new song, "Nobody's More Country," that reflects the singer's Southern roots and his love for country music. He officially released the track — co-written with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Schmidt and Quintin Amey — on Friday (June 18), just over a week after debuting it during the 2021 CMT Music Awards.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

12 Best New Country Songs For The Summer

Summer has officially begun and it’s time to blast your favorite country summer music! Songs from the genre’s biggest stars like Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington and Jake Owen have been long-time staples. After all, a summer party isn’t a summer party without “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,” “Good Directions” or “Beachin’,” right?
Theater & Dancethisis50.com

Daniel Speicher drops the summer heat with the new song “FEEL.”

There is a new artist in pop music, Daniel Speicher. With his new EP and single “Feel,” Daniel Speicher began to gain the attention of family music fans worldwide. Daniel Speicher was born and raised in Los Angeles and is no stranger to the family scene. His unique musical style and origin also represent modern dance and family-style, making him famous.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Clown drops two new tracks

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan has dropped two new songs, “Brainwash Love – Ripple Pool Shader” and “Brainwash Love – The Head In The Noise” via social media. Both new tracks, as with the others , have a visual element created by Crahan himself. Check them out below!
MusicPosted by
B106

Lil Uzi Vert Features on Country Singer’s New Song – Listen

Lil Uzi Vert is switching things up and is diving into country music. On Friday (June 25), country music artist Kidd G dropped a new song called "Teenage Dream 2" and the track contains an Auto-Tune-laden verse from Uzi Vert. "I said roll, roll, roll with me (With me), yeah/I...
MusicPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Are These The Worst Country Songs of All Time?

This is bound to cause some controversy... Brantley Gilbert, Hardy, and Toby Kieth just released a new song called "The Worst Country Song Of All Time". It's a very tongue-in-cheek song that talks about things that are the complete opposite of what you'd expect to hear in a country song. You can give it a listen below:
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Toby Keith Keeps It ‘Old School’ in New Song Co-Written by Maren Morris [Listen]

Toby Keith's new song "Old School" is from a trio of new school songwriters. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd teamed to write his new single years ago. Brett Tyler is the third writer on the song, and on his Soundcloud page you can find a demo from 2014, with vocals cut by Hurd. The track is set for release at digital streaming providers on Friday (June 25) and will be part of Keith's next studio album this fall. He says he liked the message, but really appreciated the rap-like patter of each verse, as it reminded him of his song "I Wanna Talk About Me."
Musickfdi.com

LUKE COMBS released live video of new song “Good Old Days” | JJ Hayes | KFDI

I love reading the comments section of a Luke Combs song on Youtube…cause pretty much everyone is in agreement. The man just isn’t capable of making a bad song. At this point I’m trying to figure out who is teasing me more…..Luke with the promise of a new album or Yellowstone with the promise of season 4. Either way, Luke released this news song/video Tuesday night. New song #2 is coming Thursday night around 7pm/C.
MusicCMT

Luke Combs Announces That “NEW MUSIC” Is Coming Soon

Via an Instagram announcement that “Cold As You” is his latest single, he also revealed that he would have “NEW MUSIC” coming soon. “Excited to let y’all know ’Cold As You’ will be my next song on the radio, then it’s time for NEW MUSIC,” the “Forever After All” vocalist noted.
Orange Beach, ALcatcountry96.com

Luke Combs Makes It Five for Forever After All

Luke Combs is getting ready to launch his What You See Is What You Get 2021 tour later this week, with three straight shows in Orange Beach, AL – July 2nd thru the 4th. Fans will be treated to all of Luke’s hits, including his number-one smash “Forever After All” – which is spending its 5th week at the top of the Billboard country airplay chart!!!!
MusicComplex

DaBaby Drops New Song and Video “Ball If I Want To”

For his latest solo single, DaBaby linked up with producer D.A. Got That Dope. The new track, “Ball If I Want To,” arrived early Friday and is accompanied by a playfully tongue-in-cheek video directed by DaBaby himself. The school-set video features, among other things, an oversized baby mascot. Ahead of...