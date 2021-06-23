Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Newborn Needed 13 Stitches After Being Cut During Emergency C-Section

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin minutes of being born, Kyanni Williams was already undergoing her first major medical operation. The Denver newborn needed stitches after being cut during a C-section. A plastic surgeon was brought in to close a laceration on Kyanni’s cheek with 13 stitches, leaving her family frustrated and heartbroken by the accident.

www.romper.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Sections#Stitches#Kdvr#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

This man lived without a heart for 555 days

Who knew you could live your life to the fullest extent without a beating heart inside your body? Well, this was the case for 25-year-old Stan Larkin who managed to live almost two years without a heart. The US man had to have his heart removed from his body in...
insideedition.com

Newborn Baby Gets Gash on Face From C-Section Scalpel

What should have been a joyous moment — the birth of a little girl — turned into anguish for one Colorado family. Little Kyanni was left with a gash across her face after she was accidentally slashed with a scalpel during an emergency c-section. A plastic surgeon was brought in...
HealthOlympian

Boy died hours after he was diagnosed with earache. His Missouri mom is awarded $1.8M

Kassie McAtee knew something was wrong with her toddler son. He was pale, cold, clammy and acting lethargic. The Missouri mom took 1-year-old Kyler George to an urgent care clinic at CoxHealth Hospital Branson in June 2017. There, a physician’s assistant diagnosed him with an earache and sent them home without conducting a complete examination, McAtee’s attorneys said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Student has emergency surgery after being bitten by venomous spider at Welsh holiday park

A student was left fighting for her life after she was bit by a “giant” venomous spider while she was on holiday in a Wales caravan park.Abby Tanetta was staying in her parents’ caravan at Cardigan Bay Holiday Park, near Poppit Sands, when she was bitten whilst sleeping.She describes spotting a spider in her bed after waking in agonising pain, coming from under her arm.Days later, she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, as doctors feared that she could contract sepsis if the oozing infection was not halted.The 18-year-old from Caerphilly, Wales, said: “I woke up with a sharp...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Woman with chronic nose pain realises she’s spent nearly 40 years with a Tiddlywink up her nose

A woman who had suffered from chronic nose pain for 37 years recently discovered the cause of her discomfort – a yellow Tiddlywink that she stuffed up her nose as an eight-year-old.When Mary McCarthy, a 45-year-old hospital worker from Addington, New Zealand took a Covid test in October last year that requires a swab to be poked up both nostrils, her pain worsened.After undergoing surgery to find out the root cause of the problem, both the surgeons were shocked when they extracted a yellow Tiddlywinks counter that has been stuck in Mary’s nose for nearly four decades.In fact, the counter...
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Woman needed stitches after assault

Jun. 22—MANKATO — A rural Mankato man is accused of an assault that sent a woman he knows to a hospital emergency room. A woman told authorities Jason E. Engelby, 50, assaulted her at his residence Sunday. She said Engelby punched her in the face, then pushed her and cut her with glass he held in his hand.
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Newborn Baby's Thumb Accidentally Cut Off While Removing IV Line With Scissors In Hospital

A nurse in a state-run hospital in India was put on leave after she accidentally cut off a newborn baby's thumb while removing an intravenous line (IV Line) using scissors. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Monday. According to local media reports, the prematurely born baby had congenital anomalies due to which doctors had kept her off breastfeed. The doctors had put a venflon on her left thumb and wrapped it with surgical tape to inject fluids, The Times of India reported.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Hospital patient dies after security guard performs surgery

A woman died after an ex-security guard at a Pakistani hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said Monday. Shameema Begum, aged 80, died on Sunday, two weeks after Muhammad Waheed Butt attempted to treat her back wound at a public hospital in the eastern city of Lahore. "We can't keep up with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at all times. It's a large hospital," explained an administrative official from Lahore's Mayo Hospital, who did not want to be named. He said it was unclear what type of surgery the imposter had performed in the operating theatre, where a qualified technician was also present.
Diseases & Treatmentsagrinews-pubs.com

To Your Good Health: Dust mite allergy triggers cough

For months, I have had a persistent cough that I have been unable to get help with. I saw an allergist about three years ago and was told I am allergic to dust mites. I was first referred to a lung doctor where X-rays showed that my cheek sinus drains were completely blocked, and then to an ear, nose and throat doctor, who also confirmed this diagnosis. This ENT doctor recommended I have surgery to unblock the drains and clear out the sinus area. I understand that sinus drainage can cause coughing and wonder if this would still make me cough. I sometimes cough until I can cough up something, and this seems to stop my cough for a while. I was using a nasal rinse for a while until about two weeks ago when it caused my nose to bleed. The ENT doctor prescribed antibiotics and oral steroids that did not make any difference. It doesn’t seem to make any difference whether I’m home or sitting in the doctor’s office, I’m still coughing. What is the best way to deal with dust mite allergy?
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We learned from the pandemic that isolating ourselves socially and wearing masks in public was a good way to cut down on the spread of viruses. Now that life is returning to normal, some of the bugs we didn’t see as much last year are making a comeback sooner than before.