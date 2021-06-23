Newborn Needed 13 Stitches After Being Cut During Emergency C-Section

For months, I have had a persistent cough that I have been unable to get help with. I saw an allergist about three years ago and was told I am allergic to dust mites. I was first referred to a lung doctor where X-rays showed that my cheek sinus drains were completely blocked, and then to an ear, nose and throat doctor, who also confirmed this diagnosis. This ENT doctor recommended I have surgery to unblock the drains and clear out the sinus area. I understand that sinus drainage can cause coughing and wonder if this would still make me cough. I sometimes cough until I can cough up something, and this seems to stop my cough for a while. I was using a nasal rinse for a while until about two weeks ago when it caused my nose to bleed. The ENT doctor prescribed antibiotics and oral steroids that did not make any difference. It doesn’t seem to make any difference whether I’m home or sitting in the doctor’s office, I’m still coughing. What is the best way to deal with dust mite allergy?