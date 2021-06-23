Taco Bell is Testing a Vegan Chicken Chalupa Shell: Here’s Where to Get It

Taco Bell might satisfy those late-night cravings for something meaty, crispy, and greasy, and it's okay to indulge on occasion, but you don't want to make ordering from the chain a regular habit. Unfortunately, almost all of Taco Bell's menu items are less than ideal for you health-wise as they're super high in calories, refined carbs, saturated fat, and sodium, so you'll likely feel bloated and hungry shortly after eating. While the chain offers two power bowls (or salads) to choose from, the whole menu itself lacks nutritional value.