Taco Bell is Testing a Vegan Chicken Chalupa Shell: Here’s Where to Get It

By Maxwell Rabb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell just revealed its most recent plant-based experiment with its new chalupa shell made from vegan chicken. With several plant-based protein alternatives on the horizon, Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen has spent several months developing the vegan chicken shell made from a pea-protein blend. The fast-food giant plans to test the limited-time Naked Chalupa with a Cripsy Plant-Based Shell at a select location in Irvine, California.

