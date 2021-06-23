Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Tiziana Cardin i
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Meier turned to the restrained design practice of Dieter Rams for his OAMC spring collection, approaching the creative process with a “product design mindset,” as he explained on a Zoom call from Milan. Meier quoted Ram’s ethos in the press notes: “Good design is as little as possible. Less, but better, because it concentrates on the essential aspects, and the products aren’t burdened by the non-essential. Back to purity, back to simplicity.”

www.vogue.com
Community Policy
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Barney
Person
Dieter Rams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Design#Product Design#Exercise#Creativity#Oamc#Japanese#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionslasvegasmagazine.com

Coach introduces Pride collection

Luxury brand Coach recently released its newest campaign, Pride Is Where You Find It, along with its second Coach Pride collection—colorful, distinctive products modeled by Bob the Drag Queen, Miles Heizer, Jack Mizrahi, Stasha Sanchez and Rina Sawayama. During Pride Month, you’ll find interviews with each model on coach.com, discussing the importance of developing community wherever you are. It’s a message that should resound with everyone.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Serve Looks in These Tennis Skirts, Sweaters, and Sporty Dresses

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Wimbledon’s return gives tennis aficionados plenty of reason to rejoice. Add to that the strong sartorial qualities of the best tennis clothes for women and it’s hard not to be in the mood for a match, no matter the level of your tennis prowess.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Chanel’s No. 5 Factory Collection Is Here! 17 New Reasons to Fall in Love With the Iconic Fragrance

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chanel’s Fall 2014 collection goes down in fashion history as one of the most memorable live runway events of the last decade. More commonly referred to as “the supermarket show,” the collection featured some Karl Lagerfeld classics—belly chains! Knee-high lace-up trainers! But it was the set—a proper super marché, erected inside the Grand Palais, and stocked with at least 500 everyday products, re-coded as part of Chanel's in-house brand (House paint in a color called Gris Jersey, Petits Pois de Chanel)—that anyone lucky enough to have been in attendance still talks about all these years later. It was a testament to the fact that functional objects (especially those printed with the brand’s spartan, black and white logo) can in fact be rendered luxurious and iconic, under the right circumstances. Chanel No.5’s 100th anniversary are those circumstances.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dan Levy Reviews the New Dior Men’s Collection

At the Dior men’s spring 2022 presentation in Paris this weekend, David Rose was spotted in the front row. Okay, fine, Dan Levy was—but in his stylish look, he could be easily mistaken for his avant-garde Schitt’s Creek character. The Canadian actor and writer was on hand to take in all the fashions for fun, but he also had a job to do: Levy reviewed some of the collection exclusively for Vogue.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

19 Ways to Wear the Wildest Patterns and Biggest Prints of the Summer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes The Drops, a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. This summer it's time to get freaky with your patterns and prints. It's all about bright colors and bold designs, from your swim trunks to your summer suit.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Dries Van Noten Is Turning iPhone Photos Into Clothes

Dries Van Noten came into the pandemic guns blazing, making a bold call last spring for the fashion system to fully rewire itself. More than a year later, it seems, he’s taking things more moment by moment. Speaking after showing his Spring 2022 collection, I asked what he feels has changed for him over the past year. He said everyone gained a new appreciation of intimacy: “We discovered how precious it can be to see just one person.”
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

OAMC SS22 Draws From Dieter Rams' Philosophies on "Good Design"

Luke Meier‘s label OAMC has presented its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, drawing influence from the German industrial designer Dieter Rams for a collection that’s reminiscent of his philosophies. Rams, who focused on defining what is and is not “good design” among many other things, now serves as the backbone to this collection — everything Rams stood for is apparent in the SS22 line-up; nothing is extra, nothing that’s not needed has been added, it’s all simply form versus function at its most elevated and — somehow — approachable.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Acne Studios’ SS22 Menswear Collection Is a Showcase of Eclectic Freedom

For Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection, creative director Jonny Johansson aimed to revive the spirit of the 70s, emphasizing the ideas of counterculture, community and renewed faith. Focusing on feeling, the collection deconstructs the formality of various men’s uniforms, juxtaposing them with elements from the disco age where everything seemed possible.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Dior Teams Up Again With Kenny Scharf on Playing Card-themed Collection

TAKE THREE: Dior is prolonging its collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf via a capsule collection inspired by founder Christian Dior’s passion for games. Known for his cartoon-like paintings steeped in sci-fi, Scharf previously worked with Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, on the pre-fall collection and a follow-up beachwear capsule.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Acne Studios Delivers a Rakish Hymn of Liberty for SS22

Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2022 Men’s. It's almost cliche now to mention that the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collections are full of colorful fun as an ode to the joy of escaping quarantine. With the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) in the rearview, the world may again reopen for travel and leisure. Designers are expecting that men will want clothing as joyful as the ensuring mood. Acne Studios' SS22 lineup fulfills that brief with aplomb, melding '70s tailoring and militaristic adventurewear into a far-reaching cry of freedom, dressed to the nines in technicolor hues.
Designers & Collectionsinputmag.com

Virgil Abloh’s funky Off-White kidswear is for mini hypebeasts

Off-White will soon offer hyped pieces for every family member, Virgil Abloh announced. Come Fall/Winter 2021, the label will launch its first kidswear collection including girls’ and boys’ clothing for children aged between 4 and 12 years old. “I often see images of Off-White consumers with their kids, dressing up their kids. I wanted to expand our roster and offer something from our world to these youngsters, too,” Abloh said of the launch.
ApparelPosted by
TheStreet

De Rigo Debuts First Eyewear Collection For TUMI

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- De Rigo Group, one of the world's leading eyewear specialists is pleased to announce the launch of its first eyewear collection for TUMI, the premiere international travel, lifestyle and performance luxury brand. With a dedication to technical innovation, the debut collection is a continuation of innovation, design excellence and exceptional quality for which the brand is renowned.
Designers & Collectionscreativeboom.com

A look at how the Design Museum's Sneakers Unboxed exhibition was designed

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio To Street opened at the Design Museum on 18 May and celebrates all facets of the global sneaker phenomenon. The designs were created by two London-based independent studios: InterestingProjects, which handled the 3D design of the exhibition flow and installations, and Studio LP, which took on the 2D design elements, such as signage and infographics. Puck Studio designed the graphics for the show.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

6 Emerging Designers to Know From Men’s Fashion Week

Even with a continued mix of physical and digital runway shows at Men’s Fashion Weeks in Europe, there were plenty of emerging designers on the schedule. Some are COVID-born, the result of months spent in isolation wondering about clothes. Others are just hitting their stride after years in the business. Here, Vogue Runway breaks down the six brands that caught our attention after a month of non-stop menswear.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The New Arrivals We’re Getting Excited About This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in store and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new arrivals of the week.
Boston, MAWBUR

At The ICA, Virgil Abloh's 'Figures Of Speech' Offers Loaded Words

Those words, in bold black and electric green, are emblazoned at the entrance to the new “Figures of Speech” exhibit at the ICA. The phrase is designer Virgil Abloh’s shorthand way of describing two types of people on the planet. A “purist,” to Abloh’s thinking, is someone who has so...
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

6 of the Most Exciting Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram Now

Scrolling mindlessly through the Instagram beauty vortex can sometimes leave you feeling a bit overwhelmed, as colorfully made-up faces often meld into one. But every once in a while, something comes along to capture your imagination and reinvigorate you, which is exactly what many of us need when emerging from lockdown boredom.
MuseumsVanity Fair

Inside MoMA’s “Automania” Show

Our relationship with the automobile is at an inflection point. The car has provided the freedom and motivation essential to the American promise. It has showcased every significant design and engineering trend of the past 135 years. Yet it is also the source of sprawl and congestion, of roadway deaths, of pollutants responsible for climate change and respiratory ailments. Electric and self-driving vehicles may usher in solutions, but their widespread production and adoption remains a thing of the distant future.