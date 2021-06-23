Cancel
Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow votes for Select Board, School Committee candidates

thereminder.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGMEADOW – Longmeadow residents came out to vote on June 22, with 910 residents casting votes, approximately 7.56 percent of those eligible to vote in town. Thomas Lachiusa was re-elected to his seat on the Select Board and will be joined by first-time Select Board member Josh Levine. Lachiusa, who has been on the Select Board since 2015 received 659 votes, while 654 votes were cast for Levine, who will fill the seat left vacant by Richard Foster’s departure.

