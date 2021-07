I shouldn’t be allowed to make decisions. A few weeks ago I was talking to fellow writer Sam G about video game novelizations. I have quite a bit of experience in that area. Sam suggested I read all the Five Nights at Freddy’s books. There are roughly one billion of them unofficially. As far as official, narrative novels go, there are only three. Over the next few weeks, I’ll be talking at you about them, and how I feel about them. Today it’s all about Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Silver Eyes.