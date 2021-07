Wyoming is currently navigating through the worst drought since 2013 and 97% of the state is feeling the dry conditions. The National Weather Service has issued information with 5 levels of drought. According to the latest numbers (that are released every Thursday) most of Natrona County and 42.4% of the State of Wyoming as being in "Severe Drought" or D2 meaning water pressure is lower and the level of some wells has dropped. The Northwest part of the Natrona County, Part of Johnson County and most of Campbell County is under the D3 "Extreme Drought" meaning water levels are lower than needed for ranching and farming.