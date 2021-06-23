Cancel
Toronto-Based Start Up Is Combatting Deforestation With Tree-Planting Drones

By Madeleine Muzdakis
mymodernmet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReforestation is an important part of the mission to combat the climate crisis. To plant trees around the world, scientists and start-ups are getting creative with modern technology. An Ontario, Canada-based start-up, Flash Forest, is determined to plant one billion trees by 2030. The company has created their own custom tree seed pods which can be planted and cared for by their fleet of drones. This automation of reforestation is part of their grassroots efforts to efficiently revitalize environments around the world.

