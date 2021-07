Ben Simmons | Sixers (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Let’s begin by stating the obvious. Ben Simmons is living under intense scrutiny right now and fair or otherwise, every move he makes will be analyzed and second guessed. But as Sixers fans, it’s fair to feel cheated after his lackluster effort and so we are well within our rights to question his decisions and wonder about what is best for this franchise and its moody, apathetic All-Star.