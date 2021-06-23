Cancel
Radford, VA

Whitlock, Linda Sue

By NRV News
NRVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Sue Whitlock, 68, of Radford, passed away on June 23, 2021. She was a strong independent, go get it woman who loved her family and special dog Taco. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margaret Whitlock. She is survived by her brothers, Hershel Whitlock and Timmy Whitlock; daughters, Ashley Whitlock, Heather Dunham, Holly Effinger, Mary Viers; grandchildren, Alexandria Whitlock, Daniel Dunham, and Matthew Whitlock; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

nrvnews.com
