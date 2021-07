For those who have yet to experience the bubble waffle, allow us to introduce you. A bubble waffle is a Chinese sweet snack made in a special waffle iron, and it’s fantastic. For the last several years, the Kow Kow food truck has been enticing us with delicious bubble waffles topped with ice cream and other toppings all over Providence. Recently, this beloved food truck moved to a storefront location, and we couldn’t be happier.