Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

2 Harding Street officers indicted for engaging in organized crime

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Two officers tied to the deadly Harding Street raid were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines and Felipe Gallegos are accused of participating with eight others, most members of HPD Narcotics Division Squad 15, in a long-running overtime theft scheme that was uncovered following the deadly raid.

www.fox26houston.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Houston Police#Shooting#Police Corruption#Southeast Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...