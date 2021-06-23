2 Harding Street officers indicted for engaging in organized crime
HOUSTON - Two officers tied to the deadly Harding Street raid were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines and Felipe Gallegos are accused of participating with eight others, most members of HPD Narcotics Division Squad 15, in a long-running overtime theft scheme that was uncovered following the deadly raid.www.fox26houston.com