OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Fire Department has a new truck in its fleet designed for fighting fires in areas where there may not be roads to drive on. The new truck, Brush 1, was bought with a grant from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for $16,000, according to officials. It has a 300-gallon per minute pump for a 300-gallon water tank. It also has a tank for 5 gallons of foam.