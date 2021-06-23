‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun On New Beau

After being arrested (again) for domestic violence in April, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking the next "logical" step in his relationship with Saffire Matos: a marriage proposal?! Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, back from a secret mission once again with the latest news on the greatest television franchise in history: Jersey Shore. And I bring… well, I won't say good news. How about just news? Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie and his girlfriend, Saffire, are officially engaged!