‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun On New Beau
The ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested again, this time for allegedly assaulting her new beau. Jen Harley, 34, allegedly got into an argument last Saturday night with her new boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, according to local news station KTNV. The dispute erupted in Las Vegas during a night of drinking and ended up with Ambrosole telling police that Harley had pulled a gun on him while shouting a racial slur.www.oxygen.com