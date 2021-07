Marvel Studios' Loki has been entertaining fans on Disney+ for several weeks now — and now it looks like the series is about to cross over with one of the streaming service's most popular titles. On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that a new Marvel-themed The Simpsons short will be premiering on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 7th. The short, titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, will see Tom Hiddleston returning to voice the role of Loki, and will have him be joined by a number of fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons. You can check out the key art for the short, which features Loki joined by a number of Simpsons characters homaging Avengers: Endgame, below.