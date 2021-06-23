‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Says “Netflix Became CBS”

Cancel
From 2017 to 2019, Netflix signed creators Shonda Rhimes ($100 million), Ryan Murphy ($300 million), Kenya Barris ($100 million) and duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ($200 million) to massive nine-figure deals. Given the enormity of the streamer's spending spree, it's only natural to expect a succession of cinematic sensations to follow. But outside of Rhimes' hit series Bridgerton, the returns from Netflix's $700 million expenditures have left much to be desired. We likely won't see another mega deal from Netflix in this vein for some time as a result.

