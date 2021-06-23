‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Says “Netflix Became CBS”

Paramount Plus, the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access, is a mashup of streaming services past and present. Like Netflix, it has a wide back catalog of familiar shows to binge, and several originals coming this year. Like Hulu, you can choose from ad-supported or more expensive ad-free plans. Like Peacock, there's a live TV component. Like Disney Plus, you'll find a lot of content for kids, in this case from Nickelodeon. And like HBO Max you'll get major movie releases, although they'll appear shortly after their theatrical premiere, not at the same time. All of this should add up to an exciting service with a lot to offer -- especially for the low $5 entry price -- but ends up feeling like parts of all the ones you already have, without adding much that's new.