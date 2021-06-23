Cancel
Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Full Fight Card Announced

By Edward Carbajal
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator 261 will be the second event with fans attending at the Mohegan Sun Arena. With an Interim Heavyweight title fight as the main event, the day after the full bout listing was finalized, Bellator announced that the preliminary bout between Kyra Batara and Lena Ovchynnikova was removed. Batara provided...

