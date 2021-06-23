Harris Center names scholarship recipients

Conant and ConVal grads given Harris Center awards. The Harris Center recently honored Erin Weidner of Conant High School and Aria Frehner of ConVal High School with its 2021 Environmental Leadership Awards. These awards are given annually to graduating high school seniors who have a demonstrated passion for the natural world, a strong commitment to environmental issues, and the capacity to have a positive impact on their community and beyond. Each award comes with a $2,500 scholarship, made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor who believes in the power of young people to create positive environmental change.