Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough County, NH

Harris Center names scholarship recipients

By ASHLEY SAARI -
ledgertranscript.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConant and ConVal grads given Harris Center awards. The Harris Center recently honored Erin Weidner of Conant High School and Aria Frehner of ConVal High School with its 2021 Environmental Leadership Awards. These awards are given annually to graduating high school seniors who have a demonstrated passion for the natural world, a strong commitment to environmental issues, and the capacity to have a positive impact on their community and beyond. Each award comes with a $2,500 scholarship, made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor who believes in the power of young people to create positive environmental change.

www.ledgertranscript.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rindge, NH
State
Vermont State
County
Hillsborough County, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Holyoke College#Biodiversity#Honors Student#Harris Center#Conant High School#Conval High School#The University Of Vermont#Ap#National Honor Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...