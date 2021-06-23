Details You Should Know About Sojourner Truth

Sojourner Truth was a famous abolitionist during the 19th century, renowned for the famous "Ain't I a Woman?" speech (via Library of Congress). She was born into slavery in New York sometime in 1797 as Isabella Baumfree. The horrors of slavery sadly separated her from her family at a very early age and she endured horrific abuse. She would have three different enslavers by the time she was 18 years old, says History. Despite being constantly sold and purchased by different white families, Truth's road to freedom was just ahead, and her incredible and historic story is one of bravery.