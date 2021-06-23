$317K table game jackpot hits in northern Nevada

Brendan MacDougall only spent one season at Nevada but he made the most of it. The Wolf Pack golfer, who is originally from Calgary, transferred from High Point University in North Carolina to Nevada for his senior season and had a stellar campaign. He immediately stepped into the Wolf Pack's starting lineup and competed in all eight events in 2020-21, compiling a stroke average of 72.58 per round. MacDougall helped Nevada finish runner-up at the Mountain West Championship, qualifying the team for the NCAA Regional where MacDougall finished a team-best ninth place, eagling his final hole at Nevada and nearly qualifying for the NCAA Championship as an individual. MacDougall then paired with teammate Sam Meek to charge through the 129-team U.S. Amateur Four-Ball field to reach the championship match where they lost on the first playoff hole.