$317K table game jackpot hits in northern Nevada

By Tony Garcia
reviewjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe temperatures have been blazing outside in the state of Nevada for a few weeks. It’s hot inside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe as well. A Nevada visitor won a progressive jackpot Monday night worth $317,257.71 on Blazing 7s at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release. The guest,...

