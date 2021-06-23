Plastic Waste Can Be Transformed Into Vanilla Flavoring
Scientists have found an innovative approach to combat the global plastic waste crisis and make something sweeter in the process. To meet the demands for vanillin, the primary component of vanilla bean extract, and reduce plastic waste, researchers are converting plastic into vanilla flavoring using genetically engineered bacteria, according to a new study published in Green Chemistry. This study marks the first time researchers brewed up a "valuable" chemical compound from plastic waste, reports Damian Carrington for the Guardian.www.smithsonianmag.com