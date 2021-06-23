Plastic Waste Can Be Transformed Into Vanilla Flavoring

Supermarket chain Waitrose says it will save four million plastic bottles from ending up in the ocean with its new packaging.The retailer has pledged to use more sustainable packaging called Prevented Ocean Plastic (POP) for its own-brand products in an attempt to reduce the amount of plastic waste.POP is recycled plastic collected from coastal areas at risk of ocean plastic pollution.The supermarket will use 100 tonnes of it, the equivalent of four million bottles that would have ended up in the sea.The supermarket said it is the first in the UK to use POP in packaging a ready-meal range, as...