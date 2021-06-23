Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy officially reinstated to team

Duffman is back, OH YEA! Manager Mike Matheny announced today that pitcher Danny Duffy will be activated from the Injured List and will start Wednesday night in New York against the Yankees. Duffy had been out since May 12 with a flexor strain. No corresponding roster move has been announced. The 32-year old lefty had gotten off to a great start before he was sidelined. In seven starts, he had a 1.94 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41 2⁄3 innings. Duffy will take the spot in the rotation that was Kris Bubic’s turn - although Bubic used Kyle Zimmer as an opener ahead of him on Friday against Boston. Bubic has given up 17 runs in 15 2/3 innings with 8 home runs over his last four outings, and could be headed to the bullpen or Triple-A Omaha. It is a bit unusual for a player out for so long to jump back into MLB game action without a rehab assignment, particularly for a pitcher. But with COVID protocols in place, perhaps the Royals wished to avoid the risk of getting Duffy infected.