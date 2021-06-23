Cancel
Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy officially reinstated to team

By Megan Strickland
kshb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals left-handed pitcher has been reinstated from the 10-Day injury list and will start Wednesday against the Yankees. Jackson Kowar has been optioned to the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals Class AAA affiliate. Duffy has been on the injured list nursing a flexor strain since May...

