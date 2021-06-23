Ruoyun Xu Killian: “You do not need to do everything on your own”

“This is going to be hard”. New businesses are always created on the hopes and aspirations of the founder. Speaking from personal experience, I know this was the case with me as I consistently viewed the great outcome of my efforts without knowing what pitfalls awaited. This is how wisdom is acquired and it is imperative for those in this position to view failure and missteps as learning opportunities that have not been afforded to others. These opportunities can then be used to advance the company, whether it be technically or in a business context. My wife gave me small plaque as a gift recently that simply says, “Hard Things are Hard” which sums up building a business on the cutting edge of a nascent technology.