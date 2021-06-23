Ruoyun Xu Killian: “You do not need to do everything on your own”
You do not need to do everything on your own. As innovators, we see the gaps in our industry and we want to fix it. But it doesn’t mean we need to do it all, what potential referral partners can you connect to make the final result even better? For example, I am a marketing strategist and in order to run a full marketing wheel, I would need to grow a mid-sized agency. For me, that sounds like my personal logistical nightmare. Instead, I organize exactly what my clients need and connect them with agencies that align with their values and communication style.thriveglobal.com