Heather Losey of Alkermes: “Don’t let perfectionism stand in the way of progress”
Men still outnumber women in most sectors of STEM, but the balance is gradually shifting, though there is likely to continue to be an imbalance in some disciplines. Subtle messages persist even in early education, and as a mom of three girls, I am very aware that unconscious bias persists particularly in math education based on comments I have heard the girls make at home. Organizations are learning the value that a diverse workforce brings in terms of creativity and productivity, and importantly diversity isn’t limited to gender. We’ve seen an explosion of diversity, inclusion, and belonging training, and while that is a necessary first step, the best workplace cultures are created by leaders that are honest and empathetic, and yes, to one of my favorite mentors (You know who you are!), greater empathy can be a learned skill.thriveglobal.com