Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Heather Losey of Alkermes: “Don’t let perfectionism stand in the way of progress”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen still outnumber women in most sectors of STEM, but the balance is gradually shifting, though there is likely to continue to be an imbalance in some disciplines. Subtle messages persist even in early education, and as a mom of three girls, I am very aware that unconscious bias persists particularly in math education based on comments I have heard the girls make at home. Organizations are learning the value that a diverse workforce brings in terms of creativity and productivity, and importantly diversity isn’t limited to gender. We’ve seen an explosion of diversity, inclusion, and belonging training, and while that is a necessary first step, the best workplace cultures are created by leaders that are honest and empathetic, and yes, to one of my favorite mentors (You know who you are!), greater empathy can be a learned skill.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Perfectionism#Ovarian Cancer#Blindness#Harvard Medical School#Nemvaleukin Alfa#Yale#Wyeth Pfizer#Trackable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Cancer
Related
EconomyVillage Voice

Be Objective! Don’t Let Emotions Decide for You – Manuel Sanchez

Making an important business decision is inherently complex, even for seasoned managers and expert entrepreneurs. Having an emotional reaction when making a choice is normal, and sometimes it can be helpful to direct one’s focus and energy toward what feels to be the most important aspect of the decision. However, intense emotions can lead a person to misguided decisions or outright disastrous ones.
Cancerstudyfinds.org

Cancer treatment without stressful side-effects may be on the horizon

GENEVA, Switzerland — Cancer treatments can often cause severe and even traumatizing side-effects for patients, such as hair loss. Now, researchers in Switzerland say a treatment without stressful side-effects could be on the horizon. One of the most worrying aspects of starting any kind of cancer treatment is knowing that...
EconomyThrive Global

Happy independence day!

Copy good copy and execute it for your own business. Take a good converting piece of copy that really works and write it down on paper. Just write it down and analyze the copy. This already helps you to understand the different parts of a good copy and will improve also your own copy skills. There is something magical happening when you use your pen and write down things – you notice small details that you overread on the screen. See this as an exercise to activate your own copy muscles.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

More Effective Cancer Immunotherapies Without Side Effects?

By identifying the mechanism of toxicity induced by immunotherapies, scientists from UNIGE and from the Harvard Medical School are paving the way for cancer treatments with fewer side effects. In recent years, immunotherapy has revolutionized the field of cancer treatment. However, inflammatory reactions in healthy tissues frequently trigger side effects...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Permission to be Happy

The pandemic has made people more aware of their physical health as well as mental health. Happiness is something everyone wants, but few people give themselves permission to be happy. Often there is guilt associated with allowing yourself to be happy. Some people, because of past circumstances in their life think they are not deserving. Others think it is selfish to focus on their own happiness.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Five Ways to Flourish After a Divorce

For some, filing for a divorce can cause stagnation and fear of moving forward in life. This is quite understandable since most couples enter a marriage with the expectation to be together for a lifetime. When a marriage officially dissolves, and divorce proceedings have completed, some contemplate the question, “What do I do now?” In my experience as a top-rated New Jersey divorce lawyer, here are five ways I have witnessed clients flourish after a divorce:
SocietyThrive Global

Independence Is for Everyone—Including Kids!

Here in the United States, we celebrate our national Independence Day on the 4th of July. This festive holiday is associated with summer, family and friends coming together, barbecues, and fireworks—all to commemorate the day our country was born. As we celebrate our country’s freedom, let’s not forget that as...
Public HealthThrive Global

How To Mentally Prepare For A Career Change Post-Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted labor markets in ways unseen since The Great Depression. While a few select industries, mainly healthcare and technology, continued to provide job security, the majority of career sectors suffered a deep and rapid decline brought on by the pandemic and the resulting shutdown. This past year has been a roller coaster for Americans with millions of people filing for unemployment and others taking a reduction in monthly income due to having their hours cut. Though the lack of job security initially caused many Americans to strengthen their grip on their current employment, it appears that the impending end to the global pandemic has led to a change of heart. According to Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey, 1 in 4 workers is preparing to look for opportunities with a new employer once the pandemic threat has fully subsided. Citing reasons such as career growth and personal fulfillment, many Americans are now nervously updating those resumes with the hopes of attaining more purposeful employment. With things now changing and the job market heating up, anxiety which was once brought on by the fear of sudden career loss is now back again and affecting those who are planning to make career changes. Now that an increasing number of adults are making career changes, Miles Stroter, health and wellness speaker, has three tips to offer for making a positive and healthy career change.
Health ServicesWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Massage for hospital patients and you

I'm a believer in the health benefits of massage. A National Institutes of Health newsletter lists some reasons you might consider getting one, including stress reduction, relief of sore muscle pain, relaxation and to ease anxiety or depression. Those symptoms are common for hospital patients. Nancy Rogers, a Mayo Clinic...
JobsThrive Global

Sheila Vijeyarasa: “Send a statement of gratitude to someone daily”

Cultivate a daily practice of writing in your journal — 5 things you are grateful for. It is even better if you can open and close your day with this practice. Handwriting engages both the conscious and unconscious mind, so we are programming our mind to start thinking like this. I am lucky I live in Sydney and near a beach, so this is a practice I do often on my local beach.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dr. Christine E. Kiesinger of CEK Communication: “Gratitude and Mindset”

Gratitude and Mindset. Remember: the mind cannot hold thoughts of panic, suffering, anger, fear, frustration, negativity, and gratitude at the same time! If you remember anything, remember this! If you doubt me, try to be angry and grateful at the same time. That said, practicing moments of gratitude at least 3–5 times per day can have a powerful impact on your mindset over time.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Nina Kalmund: “Being outside in nature usually does the trick for many people”

Being outside in nature usually does the trick for many people. It grounds us, it gives us space — and that is so important as a daily practice. To take it to the next level, make a mental list of everything you are grateful for, whilst walking or running: e.g. “I am grateful that the sun is out, I am grateful for the beautiful clouds, for the friendly neighbor, the blooming trees, the fact that I am breathing, for the sound of birds chirping, the children’s laughter”, … Any other thoughts are forbidden during that walk or run! No whining, no complaining, no negative thought loops. Be disciplined! Make it a challenge! Make a mental list of at least 100 things that you are grateful for.
YogaThrive Global

How to Manage Your Stress by Relaxing Your Mind and Body

What a day! Life sometimes throws obstacles in our way that can be both challenging and tough. This can have an impact on your mind and body which can lead to sleep problems, depression, and anxiety. Being able to relax and take a load off can help you recharge and...
EconomyThrive Global

To Leave or Not to Leave…..

I remember chatting with a SVP at a major Financial Institution in Philadelphia many years ago. He and I were walking through the resume of a candidate I presented for the General Counsel (in-house legal department). The education was primo, the caliber of experience steller, except for the fact that her last experience only had a tenure of about 3 years. I will never forget what he said, “there is something askew here that she would only have lasted 3 years at XYZ company. I will pass”. Shocked, I asked him why. Basically, back then, companies wanted to see 5-10 years of active tenure at a company. In turn, the company would provide career training, movement, compensation adjustments that made an impact, and a pension. Today’s career landscape looks so much different. I would argue that careers have been shaking-up over the last 10-15 years as companies started making decision to outsource, off shore, and add multiple layers to job descriptions (putting the work of 3-people under one person and title). Now, careers are going into a new shift or shakeup with a new set of reasons. Why are so many considering a shift in 2021?
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Google Fights Food Insecurity As EBT SNAP Expands Beyond The Supermarket

Businesses are getting in on the fight against food insecurity this week — as Dollar General confirmed its plan to offer fresh produce in 10,000 stores to combat food deserts, Google announced a major anti-food insecurity initiative. In a blog post, the tech giant announced its Find Food Support site, which features tools to locate the nearest food bank, information about food stamp eligibility, and education tools about additional opportunities to receive food support.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

From Classic and Critical to Integrative Psychiatry: Dan J. Stein, MD, PhD, DPhil

Travelling the middle road between skepticism and scientism in psychiatric research and treatment. Conversations in Critical Psychiatry is an interview series that explores critical and philosophical perspectives in psychiatry and engages with prominent commentators within and outside the profession who have made meaningful criticisms of the status quo. Dan J....