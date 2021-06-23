Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Annie Chen of Trend Micro: “Provide purpose”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvide purpose: A leader can make a big difference by helping the team develop a good understanding of the goal and purpose. To be clear, this is not about what to do and how to do each day, it is about what the team — together — needs to accomplish and why. When people understand how their own role contributes to the whole, they are more likely to be motivated and aligned.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Chen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American#European#Taiwan University#University Of Washington#Trend Micro#Sko#The Malala Fund#Global Citizenship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Trend Micro Vision One Stops Threats Faster, Streamlines Operations and Cuts Costs

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced new analyst research that reveals organizations using Trend Micro Vision One, its extended detection and response (XDR) solution, benefit from enhanced security effectiveness, business enablement and cost reduction. Vendor consolidation, automation, more efficient triage and investigation and fewer successful attacks could enable cost savings of 63% for Trend Micro Vision One customers and 79% by leveraging Trend Micro’s Managed XDR service.
Technologyaithority.com

Trend Micro Cloud One Delivers Projected ROI Of Up To 188%

Study Calculates Total Projected Benefits Of Up To $1.7 Million. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced a new study revealing that its hybrid cloud security services can save thousands of person-hours per year on security administration. Forrester Consulting surveyed and interviewed 97 Trend Micro Cloud One customers and drew the conclusion that the services can enhance developer value and save costs on breach risks, threat detection and response and legacy tooling.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Cloud-based enterprise software provider Eka to transform corporate treasury operations with a new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art solution

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise solutions provider, announced today it has shored up a team of industry experts tasked with delivering a new solution to dramatically transform corporate treasury operations. This new business initiative will be led by Devanshu Bhatt, former India Head of ION's Corporate Treasury Group. Eka also completed the acqui-hire of banking and finance start-up Trxiea Platforms and Solutions, whose highly experienced team will help accelerate the treasury solution's time-to-market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

SaaS Security Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Google, Cisco Systems, McAfee, Symantec

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global SaaS Security Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global SaaS Security Market Report.
EconomyThrive Global

How to Build an Organization That Lasts

The global business climate is arguably more dynamic and volatile today than it has been at any other time in history. Think of the famous quote by the American scholar and organizational consultant Warren G. Bennis:. “In life, change is inevitable. In business, change is vital.”. He also noted that...
TechnologySentinel

Financial Service Cyber Security Market is Booming Worldwide | Symantec, Intel Security, Rapid7, FireEye

The banking Financial Service Cyber Security market is rapidly growing and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With the increasing penetration of technology, banking customers are expecting more digitalization and modernization in their financial services. The advancement in technologies created pressure on financial regulators to enforce new laws and regulations regarding cyber-attacks. Such strict and compulsory regulations are responsible for the significant growth in the global banking Financial Service Cyber Security market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Cloudera, IBM, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hadoop And Big Data Analysis market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessThrive Global

Courtney Townsend of Duck Creek Technologies: “Be authentic”

Be authentic, even if that is not always popular. You do not have to be liked by everyone, but always be fair and consistent. Most people will not fault you for that approach. As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Google Fights Food Insecurity As EBT SNAP Expands Beyond The Supermarket

Businesses are getting in on the fight against food insecurity this week — as Dollar General confirmed its plan to offer fresh produce in 10,000 stores to combat food deserts, Google announced a major anti-food insecurity initiative. In a blog post, the tech giant announced its Find Food Support site, which features tools to locate the nearest food bank, information about food stamp eligibility, and education tools about additional opportunities to receive food support.
MarketsVentureBeat

Global cloud spending boomed in Q1, surpassed non-cloud, IDC says

Enterprises spent big on cloud infrastructure — $15.1 billion — in the first quarter of 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its latest tracker. Specifically, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year, compared to 6.3% year over year increase for non-cloud infrastructure. Global spending for non-cloud infrastructure was $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
RetailThrive Global

Jamie Sullivan of Bowman: “Invest in people and develop deep personal relationships”

Invest in people and develop deep personal relationships. Relationships make our lives better, at work and at home. The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.
EconomyThrive Global

Massimo Rubini – Changing Your Direction

Massimo Rubini is VP of Sales and Marketing at Schoolwide, Inc., a leading education management company in Huntington Station, New York. Massimo taught for seven years, including five years as a professor at Westchester Community College. Before joining Schoolwide, Massimo held senior sales leadership positions at Pearson and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
EconomyThrive Global

Jeff Gold of Nexus: “You cannot do this alone”

“This is going to be hard”. New businesses are always created on the hopes and aspirations of the founder. Speaking from personal experience, I know this was the case with me as I consistently viewed the great outcome of my efforts without knowing what pitfalls awaited. This is how wisdom is acquired and it is imperative for those in this position to view failure and missteps as learning opportunities that have not been afforded to others. These opportunities can then be used to advance the company, whether it be technically or in a business context. My wife gave me small plaque as a gift recently that simply says, “Hard Things are Hard” which sums up building a business on the cutting edge of a nascent technology.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, CA Technologies, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Backup Restore Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Microsoft, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Backup Restore Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Backup Restore Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Technologyaithority.com

Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

Corero Network Security plc, a leading provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet, an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.