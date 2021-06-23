Cancel
Arizona State

I’m Traveling 60 Hours by Bus from Arizona to D.C. to Fight for Your Right to Vote

By Sara Li
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarisela Mares, an activist and organizer from Arizona, first got involved in politics in the 2012 Adios Arpaio campaign—when she was just 14 years old. Now, as in, right this very second, she’s one of the nearly 200 Freedom Riders traveling by bus from Phoenix to Washington, D.C. to speak to lawmakers about protecting the right to vote. Over 350 anti-voter bills have been introduced since the 2020 presidential election, including in Arizona where the governor signed a law in May that will limit the distribution of mail ballots, a move that will likely disproportionately impact Black and Latinx voters. For Marisela, joining the UNITE HERE Local 11 Freedom Ride is an opportunity to fight back against voter suppression laws that would have a huge effect on her as a woman of color.

