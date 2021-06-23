Cancel
Economy

Freddie Mac Appoints Musalem to Board of Directors

By Michael Bates
mortgageorb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberto G. Musalem, CEO, co-chief investment officer and a founder of Evince Asset Management LP, has been elected to the Freddie Mac board of directors. “Musalem brings significant finance, capital markets, economics and public policy expertise to our board,” says Sara Mathew, non-executive chair of the Freddie Mac board. “We welcome him as a highly qualified new member whose decades of experience position him to play an important role on our Risk committee and our Compensation & Human Capital committee.”

mortgageorb.com
