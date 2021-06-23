Freddie Mac Appoints Musalem to Board of Directors

Following Successful Restructuring, Hertz Stronger and Well-Positioned for Long-Term Success. Paul Stone said, "We are excited to welcome our new Board members and benefit from their collective expertise, leadership and oversight at this pivotal time for Hertz and the travel industry. These executives bring extensive financial, operational and market experience that will be invaluable in the next chapter for Hertz. I also want to express our company's appreciation to our retiring Board members for their service and tireless efforts, particularly throughout the past year and a half of the pandemic and our successful restructuring."