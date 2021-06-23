Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgartown, MA

Dupon’s lawyer forecasts plea change

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA change of plea appears likely for Zarchary Dupon. On Monday, Dupon’s attorney, Rachel Self, told Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes she’s seeking a change of plea date for the case. Dupon pleaded not guilty to a charge of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation on Dec. 21. He also pleaded not guilty to speeding and a marked lanes violation. The charges came as a result of the Dec.19 death of Emma Hall on Beach Road in Tisbury. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene after her Volkswagen was allegedly hit head-on by Dupon’s SUV. Hall’s two passengers, sisters Molly and Monica Carroll, sustained injuries from the collision. Monica Carroll was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

www.mvtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Government
Edgartown, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edgartown District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Volkswagen
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi names Liz Cheney to serve on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The move was not quite a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent critic of former President Trump and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.