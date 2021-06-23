Dupon’s lawyer forecasts plea change

A change of plea appears likely for Zarchary Dupon. On Monday, Dupon’s attorney, Rachel Self, told Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes she’s seeking a change of plea date for the case. Dupon pleaded not guilty to a charge of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation on Dec. 21. He also pleaded not guilty to speeding and a marked lanes violation. The charges came as a result of the Dec.19 death of Emma Hall on Beach Road in Tisbury. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene after her Volkswagen was allegedly hit head-on by Dupon’s SUV. Hall’s two passengers, sisters Molly and Monica Carroll, sustained injuries from the collision. Monica Carroll was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.