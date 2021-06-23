Boat/Trailer Theft, Suspect charged

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Bristol Borough Police announce the charging of a Morrisville man with the theft of a boat and trailer on April 27, 2021 in the Borough. During the course of the investigation surveillance video was located providing images of the vehicle involved in the theft. After releasing the video to local media outlets the boat and trailer were returned to the neighborhood. Multiple items on the boat had been damaged or disconnected and it appeared as if the actor(s) were preparing to scrap the boat and trailer.

