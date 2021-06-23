Cancel
Ansonia, CT

Farrel Pomini invests in WF Recycle-Tech

By Rubber, Plastics News Correspondent
rubbernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANSONIA, Conn.—Mixing technology and compounding systems specialist Farrel Pomini is investing in WF Recycle-Tech, a Surrey, England-based company with a patented pyrolysis system for recycling end-of-life tires. "We have made a financial investment to support WF Recycle-Tech in their transition from concept to production in return for a percentage of...

