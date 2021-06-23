Cancel
World’s Largest Breaking Competition Announces Dates For 2021 Return To USA

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the prestigious one-on-one breaking competition Red Bull BC One reveals the U.S. line-up for its 2021 season. The competition will shine a light on the thriving breaking communities across the U.S. with four regional qualifiers (“City Cyphers”) hosted in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Houston. Following these City Cyphers, sixteen of the nation’s top B-Boys and B-Girls will battle at the National Final in Orlando for a spot at the Red Bull BC One World Final and a chance to be crowned world champion.

thesource.com
