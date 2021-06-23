World’s Largest Breaking Competition Announces Dates For 2021 Return To USA

Foreigner will head out on a 121-date tour across 16 countries in 2021 and 2022. The expansive tour’s U.S. leg, which kicks off in June, stops in 71 cities in 42 states. “Live music is at the heart of what we do and I’m thrilled to be back on the road and visiting so many places over the next year,” guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. “Looking forward to seeing you all out there.”