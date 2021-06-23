A shot for $1 million

Martha’s Vineyard appears to be out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Over the past few weeks, there have been only a few positive cases each week. Meanwhile, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s June 17 Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report, Islanders are taking the vaccine, with 93 percent of Dukes County’s vaccine-eligible population, 12 years and older, having been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Martha’s Vineyard is ahead of the rest of Massachusetts in vaccination rates. The next highest is Nantucket, with a 92 percent vaccination rate, while the lowest is Hampden County at 52 percent. Of course, the smaller populations on the Islands help in attaining such a high vaccination rate.