Nintendo revealed that its strategic team-battle game, Pokemon UNITE, is coming to Nintendo Switch this July. Pokemon Unite is a 5v5 DOTA-like strategic battle game where players choose their Pokemon and team up to battle it out. Supposedly, the game will operate with a sizable roster and a series of lanes that each team will battle to control. All Pokemon will start at level one with the ability to level up and potentially evolve if they're able. There's also an interesting "dunking" feature that has yet to be fully explained.