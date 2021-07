Embedded from www.youtube.com. The “secret sauce” of sorts behind the early success of Jimmie Allen’s reloaded Bettie James: Gold Edition LP is its familiarity with the listener. For those just introduced to the Delaware-born country crooner, it’s pop stars like Pitbull, Babyface, Monica, and more. For those comfortable with his catalog of songs, its hearing tunes they know, reimagined with the aid of artists they also are quite familiar. In the case of Australian country superstar Keith Urban’s collaboration with Allen on the latter’s 2018-created song, it’s a unique case of putting a metaphorical fresh coat of paint on a favorite tune.