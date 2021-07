Chesterfield, Missouri-based National Medical Billing Services is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new facility in the Lake of the Ozarks region, in Osage Beach. The fast-growing company has been named Top Workplace for the 7th year in a row by St. Louis Post Dispatch and the 5th year by the St. Louis Business Journal. The new project promises to inject a considerable amount of money and new jobs into the area’s local economy. A note of anticipation hangs in Lake of the Ozarks as residents voice excitement at the prospect of the new addition to the city’s growing healthcare business sector.