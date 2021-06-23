Bastrop film studio gets initial OK from City Council

James D’Arcy joins the AIR Property Group team after many years as a manager working with Fortune 500 companies. His exceptional attention to detail, affinity for financial analysis, and ability to navigate stressful negotiations with integrity has given him rise as one of AIR Property Groups premier investment associates. As a REALTOR® he is skilled at managing all facets of the real estate transaction, while keeping the buyers and sellers informed every step of the way. James exceeds client expectations, is passionate about helping his clients realize their goals, and understands the value of building long term relationships with his clients. James's real estate career is education driven, he’s currently working toward several real estate designations including the Graduate Realtor Institute® and Seller Representative Specialist®. In his free time, James spends time with his wife and two children enjoying the amenities the Central Texas hill country has to offer. James and his family have set up roots in the Sweetwater community, which has won ‘Community of the Year’ several years running. James graduated from the University of Louisville, but his allegiance belongs to the Liverpool Football Club in the UK, his ancestral home.