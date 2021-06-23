Cancel
Bastrop, TX

Bastrop film studio gets initial OK from City Council

By Justin Sayers
Austin Business Journal
 8 days ago
The much-scrutinized project in Bastrop has cleared its first major regulatory hurdle — but several steps remain before developers can break ground. In this article we map out the project, take a look at the California company behind it and dive into the controversy that has surrounded the proposal.

www.bizjournals.com
Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
