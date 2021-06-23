Cancel
Occupational Employment and Wages in Vallejo-Fairfield — May 2020

 13 days ago

Workers in the Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $30.45 in May 2020, 12 percent above the nationwide average of $27.07, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were higher than their respective national averages in 15 of the 22 major occupational groups, including protective service, healthcare practitioners and technical, and construction and extraction.

