SimpleNexus POS Technology Now Includes Integration with Finicity MVS

By Michael Bates
mortgageorb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpleNexus says its mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platform now has an integration with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) – a tool that allows lenders to streamline the verification of applicants’ assets, income and employment. Without leaving the SimpleNexus mobile app, borrowers can use MVS to complete asset, income and employment verification...

mortgageorb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mvs, Mortgage Lenders, Gse, Digital, Finicity Chief
Marketsbostonnews.net

Enterprise Application Integration Market R & D including top key players Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Enterprise Application Integration Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Enterprise Application Integration Market Report.
ElectronicsAdvanced Television

Technicolor voice technology STB integration

Entertainment technologist Technicolor Connected Home is integrating Google’s far-field voice technology into its latest generation of set-top boxes (STBs) which enables users to change channels, search for content and more – hands-free with Google Assistant. Previously, Google Assistant with far-field voice recognition was only available on devices such as soundbars...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

CFBank Getting Out of Consumer-Direct Mortgage Lending Business

CFBank, the wholly owned banking subsidiary of CF Bankshares Inc., is ceasing its direct-to-consumer (DTC) mortgage lending activities and instead focusing on retail loan originations. The company says it has suspended the origination of new rate-lock commitments through its DTC mortgage lending business effective as of June 30 and will...
TechnologyNew Haven Register

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
ComputersExecutiveBiz

VMware Gets FedRAMP Certification for Digital Workspace Intelligence Platform

VMware has received moderate level certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform that could enable government clients to gain insights into their digital workspaces and facilitate the decision-making process. Workspace ONE Intelligence could help information technology and security teams at agencies aggregate, correlate and analyze...
Businessmortgageorb.com

CoreLogic Acquiring ClosingCorp

CoreLogic has inked a definitive merger agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp, a company that provides intelligence and digital solutions that streamline the quoting and ordering of settlement services needed to originate and service mortgages. “ClosingCorp’s unique solutions, coupled with the property-level digital content and platforms of CoreLogic...
Technologymartechseries.com

Cisco and Inteliquent Integrate High Quality Cloud Calling

Inteliquent, the largest independent voice communications service provider in the United States, announced the general availability to offer Cloud Connected PSTN service for Webex Calling. With this calling integration, Webex Calling users can now select Inteliquent as their voice provider of phone numbers, toll-free numbers, local and long distance services as well as enhanced 911.
Cell Phonestelecompetitor.com

Go Kinetic is Windstream’s Updated Customer Portal and Mobile App

Windstream has renamed and upgraded its Kinetic MyWIN online account management tool and mobile app, which now is called Go Kinetic. The company says that the redesigned platform is more customizable and enables users to access, manage and update their account from anywhere. Among Go Kinetic’s features is the ability to view and pay bills online, participate in live chat, track order and support requests, manage WiFi passwords and receive information on special offers. The mobile app is available at the Google Play Store, the App Store or at my.gokinetic.com.
SoftwareCMSWire

Tealium Announces Functions, Northpass Integrates with HubSpot & More CX News

Tealium, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has announced Tealium Functions, a free feature within the Tealium CDP. It is designed to allow customers to connect custom destinations, manage data, automate workflows and launch new use cases. Tealium Functions gives developers a canvas to leverage JavaScript code in order to build custom solutions and launch new use cases.
Economythepaypers.com

Ghana International Bank, Backbase to accelerate digital innovation

UK-based pan-African bank Ghana International Bank (GHIB) has partnered with technology provider Backbase. The partnership will underpin the bank’s digital transformation, accelerate innovation and, by allowing GHIB to create tailor-made solutions, provide an improved experience for the bank’s customers. Backbase will act as the core strategic partner for GHIB’s digital transformation. The partnership will see GHIB adopt Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform to orchestrate customer engagement across the bank’s full range of channels. Via the platform, GHIB is set to leverage Backbase’s Digital Banking capabilities to provide personalised banking experiences and better self-service for its customers, as well as its Digital Sales capabilities.
Softwaremartechseries.com

FPT Software Strengthens Partnership with Sitecore, Promoting Digital Marketing in Japan

FPT Software, Vietnam’s largest IT firm, has signed an agreement with US-based leading digital experience software provider Sitecore, taking the partnership between two companies to a new level. As a solution partner, FPT Software will promote the adoption of Sitecore’s digital marketing solutions to a wider range of businesses, especially in the Japanese market.
Infoworld

Reimagine Data Analytics

Data is the cornerstone of the modern enterprise. For today’s businesses, establishing an effective data strategy goes far beyond optimizing data collection, storage, and security. Businesses and the technologies they depend on are evolving fast, and companies need to access and analyze data insights to make impactful decisions and prepare themselves for the future. The demand for data analytics is ramping up across all vertical markets as businesses strive to virtualize their environments so they can support increasingly remote workforces and enhance every aspect of their operations.
Technologymartechseries.com

Catalina Connects with Verizon Media to Advance Measurement in a Cookieless World

Catalina’s vast CPG shopper intelligence now interoperable with Verizon Media ConnectID. Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, today announced its interoperability with Verizon Media ConnectID to enable robust measurement capabilities for CPG advertisers in a cookieless world. Marketing Technology News: Allison+Partners Named PR and Marketing Agency...
Economymartechseries.com

Nexsys Technologies and Nationwide Partner to Digitize Communication Between Mortgage Lenders and Homeowners Insurance Providers

Nexsys Technologies, a FinTech company and subsidiary of Rocket Companies providing a suite of essential digital solutions for mortgage origination and closing, today announced it is partnering with Nationwide to deliver real-time insurance verifications using Nexsys Clear HOI. The groundbreaking tool automates the communication between mortgage lenders and insurance providers, creating a streamlined and automated experience for verifying the existence of a homeowners policy.
Small BusinessTechRadar

Epos Now Order & Pay point of sale (POS) review

With excellent contactless ordering and payment tools, impressive data collection and analytics, and everything else you could want from a POS system, Epos Now Order & Pay stands out as an excellent choice for businesses of all sizes. Finding the best POS system for your needs will help you provide...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Salesforce integration in Microsoft Teams now generally available

Last year, Microsoft and Salesforce announced partnership to bring Salesforce app and integration to Microsoft Teams. This integration is now generally available to all customers. Salesforce users can now mention Salesforce records in Teams to facilitate collaboration. They can also preview details of records that others post, pin records to channel tabs for easy access, and keep records up to date with inline editing.