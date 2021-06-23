Cancel
El Centro, CA

Occupational Employment and Wages in El Centro — May 2020

 13 days ago

Workers in the El Centro, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $23.96 in May 2020, 11 percent below the nationwide average of $27.07, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were higher than their respective national averages in 5 of the 22 major occupational groups, including protective service, educational instruction and library, and construction and extraction. Eight groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including computer and mathematical, management, and legal.

